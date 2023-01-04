An award-winning Pembrokeshire fish and chip shop has announced that it will not be reopening its doors after the festive break.

Hooked@31 in Fishguard has said that the business will be taking a new direction and that it was the "right decision at the right time".

In 2020 the Fishguard fryers were whittled down from 10,500 chippies across the UK to be named one of the top ten in the UK and was also ranked among the top two in Wales.

Hooked will not be reopening after the festive break. Picture: Western Telegraph (Image: Western Telegraph)

They gained the accolade in the National Fish & Chip Awards, a UK-wide competition celebrating true excellence in the fish and chip industry.

In the run up to the finals, Hooked@31 gave away free fish and chips, which saw hopeful locals queuing down the street for their portion.

The business stayed open during the lockdown, providing delicious home deliveries to grateful locals.

When restrictions eased, it was common to see long queues of customers all eager for Hooked’s deep-fried fayre.

Gethin and Libby Rands working their magic at Hooked@31. (Image: Western Telegraph)

In 2021 Hooked@31 was named as one of the best in Wales as part of the 2021 edition of the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops.

The chippie is also well known throughout Pembrokeshire for its famous homemade ice cream from county-sourced milk, which included vegan and dairy-free ice cream.

The business closed for its Christmas break in December 23 with a message to customers that it would reopen in the new year.

READ MORE:

However yesterday, January 2, the popular prize-winning chippie announced that it would not reopen.

“Hooked@31’s doors are staying closed for now,” owners Charlette and Gethin Rand posted on social media.

“Thank you to our loyal customers for supporting us on our journey, but for now our path is taking a new direction.

“We are very fortunate to be able to make this decision ourselves, it is the right decision at the right time for us, as a family.”

The Rands thanked all those who had supported them along the way, whether they had been customers from the start, joined along the way or visited occasionally.

“There’s been highs and believe me there’s been low, but we are proud of what we’ve achieved; UK top10 fish and chip shop is top of the list.

“For now, thank you, it has been our pleasure to serve you.”