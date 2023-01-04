An industrial carpet fitter described by his solicitor as having ‘two holes for his anus instead of one’ found himself before the courts this week charged with driving without due care and attention.

“This is a hard-working man albeit with a very awkward physical problem,” solicitor Michael Kelleher told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“It’s very difficult to think of a way of describing his problem, other than he has two holes for his annus instead of one.”

On July 1, 2022, three men were standing outside Castle Inn on Main Street, Pembroke when they saw a white Peugeot van driving towards them. The van was being driven by Christopher Henderson-Grey, 37.

“The van drove towards them and mounted the kerb,” said Crown Prosecutor Nia James.

“Fortunately it missed them, but it was travelling too quickly and they could have been seriously hurt.”

Ms James added that other witnesses also expressed their concern at the manner of his driving.

“This was aggressive driving,” she said.

But Ms James’s claim was disputed by Michael Kelleher.

“His job brought him to the area, he was staying overnight but he didn’t know his way around,” he said.

“He’d driven down the road the wrong way, was flagged and corrected himself. He put his brakes on, looked down to his satnav and found that his right hand had placed the vehicle slightly to the left. As soon as he realised what had happened, he corrected it.

"This certainly wasn’t aggressive driving but a momentary lapse of concentration.”

Christopher Henderson-Grey of Stirling Grove, Nottingham pleaded guilty to the charge of driving in a public place without due care and attention.

He was fined a total of £317. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.