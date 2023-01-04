WHEN staying in a hotel, it can be easy to leave some things behind, such as phone chargers, make-up, keys and toiletries - but some people will tend to have more of a shock on returning home.

Budget hotel chain Travelodge has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its Pembrokeshire hotel in 2022.

The chain revealed that items left at the Travelodge in Pembroke Dock included a box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II Cypher Platinum Jubilee crowns.

At the branch in St Clears, items included a gold and diamond Rolex watch – an extremely expensive item to misplace – and a 60-year-old handwritten Welsh cake recipe.

The chain also revealed that items left at the Travelodge in St Clears included a gold and diamond Rolex watch, and a 60-year-old handwritten Welsh cake recipe.

At Llanelli Central Travelodge, someone left behind a three-foot tall hand-carved wooden Welsh love spoon and a duffel bag with 50 portions of laverbread from Llanelli market – the guest remembered his food just before getting onto the M4 on the way back home to London.

Other items left across the chain’s Welsh hotels includes a Romany gypsy caravan, a signed gold framed photo of Sir Tom Jones, a family of gnomes, a camera crew and a box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II Cypher Platinum Jubilee crowns.

MORE NEWS:

Other items left behind across the UK included royal memorabilia, such as a photo album documenting Queen Elizabeth II’s life from princess to monarch.

Another item left behind in a Windsor branch was an oil portrait of the Queen, and one French traveller left his replica of the Queen’s imperial crown behind at Kings Cross’ branch.

A well-known tattooist from New York also left his portfolio behind and, as he was unable to return because he’d already gone through airport security, called the hotel to book a room for the artwork until it was collected by his assistant a few days later.

A guest at Bath Central Travelodge left JLo and Ben behind. The pair of Japanese Chin puppies were left after she thought her husband had picked them up as the pair were returning to Cheshire in separate cars.

On realising what happened when they got home, her husband had to do the journey back to Bath immediately to pick up the prized pups.

Shakila Ahmed, a spokeswoman for Travelodge, said: “With nearly 19million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our 17 hotels in South Wales, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“During 2022, this included a three-foot tall wooden hand-carved Welsh love spoon, a duffel bag containing 50 portions of lava bread and a box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II Cypher Platinum Jubilee crowns.

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels are donated to local British Heart Foundation charity shops if they are not claimed within three months.