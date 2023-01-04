Work by Welsh rock guitarist Nicky Wire features in an exhibition at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, which opens on Saturday, January 7.

The Manic Street Preachers' bassist and lyricist has a home in Tenby, where he staged his first solo exhibition, Paintings and Polaroids, in the town's Museum and Art Gallery in 2018.

And under the name of Nicholas Jones, his artwork will be back on display there as the museum becomes the final venue of 13 in the current Celebration of Welsh Contemporary Painting, a Wales-wide series of exhibitions that launched in the summer of 2022.

The display aims to give exhibition space to some of Wales’s most significant painters and those who are up and coming, as well as featuring high-quality work from students in colleges and/or schools.

As it has from the beginning, the Celebration of Contemporary Welsh Painting will aim to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the featured artists are women, reflecting the many talented but previously under-represented women painting in Wales.

Claudia Williams' painting of the Tenby Boxing Day Swim can be seen in the exhibition. (Image: Tenby Museum and Art Gallery)

Established in 1878, Tenby Museum and Art Gallery is the oldest independent museum in Wales, with a focus on the story of Tenby and surrounding area through prehistory, social history and art.

The second of the museum’s two impressive art galleries will be hosting the Celebration exhibition, and will include artists such as Claudia Williams, one of Wales’s most popular and collectable artists; Grahame Hurd-Wood, a renowned Pembrokeshire artist who often paints en plein air and Meirion Jones, whose work is ‘an expression of living in the community and landscape of West Wales'.

The exhibition officially opens on Saturday January 7 and is open to the public from Wednesday January 11.

It runs until Saturday 18 February 18. Further information is available from the curator Mark Lewis: info@tenbymuseum.org.uk or from tenbymuseum.org.uk/

