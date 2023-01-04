Some Pembrokeshire driving examiners are expected to go on strike this week as part of national industrial action by the PCS union over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

According to GOV.UK it is expected that some driving tests may be affected by the strike action, which is taking place tomorrow, January 4 until Tuesday, January 10.

The Pembroke Dock cente will be joined by Newport, Caenarfon, Cardiff, Swansea, Merthyr Tyfdil, Llantrisant, Llanelli, Cardigan, Carmarthen, Aberystwyth, Bridgend Wrexham, Rhyl and Bangor across the rest of Wales.

Strike action is being carried out by workers at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, including driving examiners, staff in the call centre, driving instructor examiners and local driving test managers.

The PCS, which represents workers employed by several British government departments, is calling for a 10% pay rise, better pensions, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.

The government said the union's demands were "unaffordable".

Paul Williams, PCS Department for Transport Group President representing Driving Examiner members, anticipates that the industrial action will be well supported across Wales.

Discussing the possibility of further strikes following this week's industrial action Mr Williams said: "There is no doubt that if the government are not prepared to negotiate there will be more strikes."

He continued: "It is really serious, our members need better pay, as they are also being affected by the rise in the cost of living."

Driving centres faced huge backlogs as a consequence of the pandemic which, according to Mr Williams, examiners have been "working particularly hard to clear".

In August, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said there were more than 500,000 learners waiting for their driving test.

Strike action may result in further delays for learner drivers awaiting tests, a consequence Mr Williams sympathises with.

He added: "I have every sympathy for this however we shouldn't pay the price for the government's wrecked economy. It is unacceptable.

"We have no other choice than to strike."