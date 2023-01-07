HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, January 4.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Ulia Xenia Owen (Llangwm)

Ulia Xenia formerly of Glanhafan, Llangwm. Ulia passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, aged 93 years at Withybush Hospital. Principal mourners, son Stephen Owen and daughter Glenys Evans and all grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 11 at 11am at Mount Zion URC, Hook. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Ulia for Asthma & Lung UK may be sent c/o Mrs. Sarah Bevans, 20 Vaynor Road, Milford Haven, SA73 2NB. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Petra Nerys Morgan (Burton Ferry)

Formerly of Burton Ferry, Petra passed away suddenly at her home in Leeds on October 6, 2022, aged 53 years. Beloved daughter of Frank and Janet, loving sister to Ceri and Steve, and a special aunty to Brwyn and Hywel. Petra was general manager of Street Lane Medical Practice, Leeds for the last 22 years and was well respected by all who worked with her. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and colleagues.

The memorial service and burial of ashes will be held at St. Mary's Church, Burton on Saturday, January 7 at 11am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for St. Mary's Church, Burton may be sent to Mrs. D. Campbell, 2 Kiln Park, Burton, Milford Haven, SA73 1NY. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Albert Charles Tucker (Hook)

The death occurred peacefully at The Meadows Nursing Home, Johnston on Wednesday, December 28 of Albert Charles Tucker, aged 95 years of The Close, Hook. Loved dearly, he will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 12 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Philip Donald Ridgway (Lamphey)

The death occurred peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, December 18 of Philip Ridgway of Freshwater East Road, Lamphey. Phil was 67 and had not enjoyed good health for some time. He will be greatly missed.

The funeral was held on Thursday, January 5 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Phil for The Paul Sartori Foundation and The Chemotherapy Day Unit at Withybush Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Cecil Hart (Begelly)

The death occurred, peacefully, at home on Thursday, December 22, 2022, of Cecil Hart aged 91 years of New Road, Begelly. Beloved husband of Barbara. Dearly loved dad of Stephen. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 9 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK, The Paul Sartori Foundation and The Alzheimer's Society, which may be sent c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Helen Margaret Gainfort (St Ishmaels)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, of Helen Margaret Gainfort, aged 84 years of Lindsway Villas, St. Ishmaels. Dearly loved wife of the late Hughie, Helen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, January 16 at 2pm at St. Mary's Church, Talbenny followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK, PO BOX 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Marley R Lippiatt (Trefin)

Peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Williamston Nursing Home, Marley formerly of Trefin. Beloved husband of Veronica and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral service on Thursday, January 12 at Llanrhian Church at 11am followed be interment at Llanrhian Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the RSPCA c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Stanley Light (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on Monday, December 26, 2022, of Stanley Light, aged 95 years of Murray Road, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of Audrey, Stanley will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, January 9 at 2pm at North Road Baptist Church, Milford Haven followed by interment at Steynton Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

David Henry Bennett (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Lynnefield Residential Home, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, of David Henry Bennett, aged 89 years of Prioryville, Milford Haven. Dear brother of Jean and the late Gordon, he also leaves to mourn his many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 10 leaving his home at 10am followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Yvonne Bowen (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Withybush Hospital, Yvonne of Victoria Avenue, Fishguard. Beloved mother of Stephanie and Brian and a treasured grandmother of Thalia and Alex. Funeral service on Tuesday, January 10 at St Mary's Church, Fishguard at 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Kenneth Roland Dutton (Martletwy)

The death occurred, peacefully, at Withybush Hospital on Friday, December 16, 2022, of Kenneth Roland Dutton aged 87 years of Martletwy. Devoted husband of Patricia. Dearly loved dad of Carl and Darren and much-loved father-in-law to Mandy and Lisa. Treasured grandad of Liam, Tanisha, Carlie-Jayne, Kyle and Jasmine.

The funeral will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Bush House Care Home c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Bobby Duggan (Panteg)

Suddenly but peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Withybush Hospital, Bobby of Panteg. Beloved father of Martin and Claire, Anthony and Elien, Alison and Alex, loving grandad of Logan, Sophie, Lotte and Aart and a dear brother.

Service to celebrate Bobby's life on Monday, January 9 at St Mary's Church, Fishguard at 11am followed by interment at St Mary's Cemetery. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to Fishguard & District Round Table c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Marion Joyce Hogg (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Withybush Hospital of Marion Joyce Hogg (née Noakes) aged 85 years of Pembroke Road, Pembroke Dock. Beloved mum to John, Jeremy and Tim. Much-loved mother-in-law to Patricia and Angharad. Cherished gran to Iwan and Nelly, William and Charlie, Tomos, Iori and Osian. Sister of Margaret and Ronald.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, January 13 at Bethel Baptist Church, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock at 2pm followed by internment at Llanion Cemetery at 3pm. There will be family flowers only. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Joyce, please send direct to The Paul Sartori Foundation. The funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Pegi Evans (Croesgoch)

Died peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, aged 96 years. Pegi of Maes y Ffynnon, Croesgoch. Beloved wife of the late Ifor. A dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral service at Croesgoch Baptist Chapel on Thursday, January 12 at 11am. Family flowers only. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter St.Davids. Tel 01437 720537.

Barbara Edith Holmes (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Sunday, December 25, 2022, of Barbara Edith Holmes, aged 94 years of Kensington Court, Milford Haven. Dearly loved Barbara will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 11 at 12noon at Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Milford Haven. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Irene Griffiths (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Withybush Hospital, Irene of Fishguard (formerly of Hayscastle). Beloved wife of the late Gwynfor and a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service on Tuesday, January 10 at Noddfa Newton Chapel, Hayscastle at 2pm followed by interment at the Chapel cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Ty Hafan' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Maurice Ivor Eynon (Carew)

The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Monday, December 26, 2022, of Maurice Ivor Eynon, aged 86 years, of Crickchurch Farm, Carew. Beloved husband of Elinor. Loving father of Rachael and Richard. Devoted grampa. Much loved brother to Sue. Maurice will be sadly missed in the local community.

The funeral will be held on Monday, January 16 at St. Mary's Church, Carew at 2.30pm prior to interment. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Wales Air Ambulance c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Derek Rees (Martletwy)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, of Derek Rees, of Weston Farm, Martletwy, he was aged 84. Derek was predeceased by his wife Vida and will be sadly missed by sons Martin, Ian, Gareth and all the family.

The funeral service takes place on Friday, January 13 at Martletwy Baptist Chapel at 12noon and will be followed by interment in the chapel yard. There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Derek made payable to Martletwy Baptist Chapel, c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd. Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk who are carrying out the funeral arrangements.

Margaret Elizabeth Jones (nee Baker. Angle)

The death occurred suddenly but peaceful at Withybush Hospital on Friday, December 23, 2022, age 84, of Margaret Elizabeth Jones of Spring Cottage, Angle. A beloved wife of the late and greatly missed William “Dai” Jones, a devoted mother of Wendy and partner Graham, Roger, David and mother-in-law to Sharon, a loving grandmother of Amy, Hannah and Billy and his wife Charlotte, and great grandchildren Brooklyn, Tommy, Annabelle and Beatrice and cherished sister Brenda and brother Roger.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 17 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be family flowers only, donations if desired can be made to Greenacres Animal Rescue or may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Gwladys Clifford (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Withybush Hospital, Gwladys of Penyraber, Fishguard. Beloved wife of the late Jack and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral service on Saturday, January 14 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11:30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.