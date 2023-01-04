Universal Credit claimants will be among the more than 8 million people who will receive £900 in cost-of-living payments this year.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have confirmed the dates low-income families will receive the £900 payments.

Claimants can expect three instalments of £299, £300 and £301 to land directly into their accounts over the next calendar year.

It is part of the next round of cost-of-living support unveiled in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement.

The new £900 cash boost for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including those on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in Spring and will go direct to bank accounts in three payments over the course of the financial year.

Exact payment windows will be announced closer to the time but are spread across a longer period to ensure a consistent support offering throughout the year. They will be broadly as follows:

First cost of living payment - £301 – Spring 2023

Second cost of living payment - £300 – Autumn 2023

Third cost of living payment - £299 – Spring 2024.

If individuals are eligible, they will be paid automatically, and there will be no need to apply.

Claimants who are eligible for any of the Cost-of-Living Payments and receive tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will receive payment from HMRC shortly after DWP payments are issued.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt added: “I know these are tough times for families across the UK who are struggling to meet rising food and energy costs, driven by the aftershocks of Covid and Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“That’s why we’re putting a further £900 into the pockets of over 8 million low-income households next year.

“These payments are on top of above inflation increases to working-age benefits and the Energy Price Guarantee, which is insulating millions from even higher global gas prices.

“Tackling inflation is this government’s number one priority and is the only way to ease the strain of high prices, drive long term economic growth and improve living standards for everyone.”