A donation from Pembrokeshire school pupils has helped the only sibling support charity in Wales to get its skates on.

Fenton School presented £110 to Pembrokeshire Sibling Group just before the festive season.

The money had been raised during the school’s enterprise fair.

Two pupils, Caiden Meacham and Noah Evans had encouraged donations of toys and games from families in their class and then sold these at the enterprise fair.

These intrepid entrepreneurs raised £110 which they presented to Lee Hind, chairman of the sibling group, in front of their class.

Pembrokeshire Sibling Group has a dedicated team which provides support to children and young people aged seven - 18 years who have a disabled sibling or a sibling with special needs.

It runs monthly day trips and workshops and residential trips throughout the year.

“This is a fantastic effort by two young people in aid of a local cause,” said Lee.

“To the best of our knowledge, we are the only sibling charity in Wales, and we provide a recreational and social support service for an often forgotten cohort of children.

“This lovely donation will go towards our next activity – ice skating in Cardiff.”

If you would like to find out more about the sibling group, to refer a child or to volunteer with the group, please email the group secretary- psg.enquiries@gmail.com.