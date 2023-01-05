As the new term starts parents and carers are being reminded that free school lunches are now available for all full-time primary pupils from nursery to Year Two.

There is no need to register or fill in an application form with the free school dinners available for all children in full-time nursery, reception, Year One and Year Two pupils in Pembrokeshire.

Children are asked in the morning if they would like to order a meal – with sandwich or jacket potato options also available – from a varied and nutritionally balanced three-week rolling menu.

All special dietary requirements can be catered for upon request. Parents need to contact Pembrokeshire County Council’s school liaison officer on elinor.phlip@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 01437 776168 to discuss their child’s special dietary needs.

The meals are freshly made and use locally sourced ingredients where possible.

There are even special celebration menus created throughout the year such as Christmas lunch, a special Valentines treat, or in support of a national event like last year’s Wales World Cup match.

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and the Welsh language, said uptake of the free meals was increasing.

“A lot of parents have said they’re really pleased that their child is getting a free hot school dinner every day,” he said.

“There are also other options available for the children to choose from and so far, there has been a positive response.”

The Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru scheme to give primary age children free school meals was launched in September 2022.

It will be rolled out to all age groups in Pembrokeshire’s primary schools in September 2023.