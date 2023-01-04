A UNIQUE dining experience in a Pembrokeshire castle is on offer this month.

Roch Castle, a 12th century Welsh Norman fortress turned hotel is hosting a six-course set menu in its restaurant for two days only.

On Friday, January 20 or Saturday, January 21, a maximum of 12 people each night will be able to experience the fine dining in a personal, dinner party atmosphere, curated by the three AA rosette team of Twr y Felin, St Davids, sister hotel of Roch Castle.

The menu has been created by head chef Sammy Owen, who is the resident chef at Twr y Felin’s Blas Restaurant.

He is supported by development chef Gareth Edwards. Mr Owen is known for his ‘art on a plate’ dishes and the pair are inspired by the season and locality, bringing a ‘true culinary experience and feast for the eyes and senses.’

The menu available for the experience includes a selection of canapés, scallops, a fish dish with brill and mussels, venison and desserts of popcorn with honey and lemon and chocolate with caramel and salted milk.

The meal will be served in the historic building which was restored in 2009 and provides panoramic views over Pembrokeshire and St Brides Bay.

The castle is also home to a selection of works by five contemporary artists.

The dining experience costs £95 per person or including B&B, from £395 for two people sharing a room.

Special dietary requirements are not catered for at this dinner, but can be met while dining at the Blas Restaurant at Twr y Felin Hotel.

The castle is unsuitable for guests with mobility difficulties due to its 12th century design.

To book, visit www.rochcastle.com or call 01437 725566