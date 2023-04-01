Live

Sentencing of 'sadistic' Pembrokeshire child rapist

By Sarah-Jane Absalom

  • Child rapist Martyn Armstrong, formerly of Haverfordwest, is in Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing.
  • He has pleaded guilty to 20 counts of raping a child aged between one and three.
  • Armstrong faces the possibility of a life sentence.

