NEW FUNDING has been given to a number of organisations across Wales to support children impacted by domestic abuse and to combat violence against women and girls.

The UK Government’s safeguarding minister Sarah Dines made the announcement of the £17million today, January 4.

One of the organisations benefitting from the funding is Welsh Women’s Aid, which has received more than £2.5million through the Children Affected by Domestic Abuse Fund who is rolling out the money.

Sara Kirkpatrick, Welsh Women’s Aid chief executive, said: “Welsh Women’s Aid is delighted to have secured this vital funding via the Home Office Children Affected by Domestic Abuse Fund in partnership with 15 of our specialist member organisations across Wales.

“This much-needed funding will help us strengthen our capacity to work with and support children and young people who have been affected by domestic abuse. Together, we will test a range of trauma-informed interventions and create a clear evidence base of what works.”

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 legally recognised children as victims of domestic abuse in their own right where they see, hear or experience the effects of domestic abuse, and are related to either the perpetrator or victim.

The funding of £10.3million has been split between eight organisations, with Next Link Domestic Abuse Services, Northumbria PCC, Nottinghamshire PCC, SafeLives, Salford City Council, The Children’s Society and Victim Support joining Welsh Women’s Aid in receiving funds from the Children Affected by Domestic Abuse Fund over the next three years.

Sarah Dines, minister for safeguarding, said: “The impact of domestic abuse is devastating, and it is especially heart-breaking that children are being affected by this horrific crime. This is why we have invested additional funding into vital services supporting children who have been impacted.

“We are also proud to invest further in projects which identify the most effective ways to intervene early and prevent these crimes from being committed in the first place, which will protect those most vulnerable to abuse.”

Claire Coutinho, minister for children and families, said: “Instead of a safe and stable family life, children who experience domestic abuse are growing up with pain and conflict at home as their norm. This investment will provide crucial support like 1:1 counselling and support work for those affected by domestic abuse.”

Up to £7.4million will also be invested over three years into programmes that prioritise early intervention and research into the most effective ways of preventing abuse. This will be done through the What Works to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls Fund.

The projects that will benefit from this funding include Changing Lives, Surrey PCC, Faculty of Forensic & Legal medicine, University of Birmingham, Women’s Aid Federation of England and University of Central Lancashire (CADA Evaluation).