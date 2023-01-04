A motorcylist was taken to hospital on New Year's Eve after his machine and a truck were involved in a collision on the A40.

The road between Whitland and Penblewin was closed for around an hour and 40 minutes while Dyfed-Powys Police and the Wales Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We were called to a collision involving a Suzuki motorcycle and an Isuzu truck on the A40 between Whitland and Penblewin roundabout at around 5pm on Saturday, 31 December 2022.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance and the road reopened at around 6.40pm."

MORE NEWS

Police officers also attended a New Year's Day crash in Canaston Woods.

The police spokesman said: “We were called to a single vehicle collision on the A4705 at Canaston Woods at around 3.40pm on Sunday, 1 January.

“The road was temporarily closed at 4.10pm to allow recovery of the vehicle and was reopened by 5pm.”