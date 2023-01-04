A popular Pembrokeshire music festival which has been running for over 40 years will not take place this year, due to the cost of living crisis.

St Davids Cathedral Festival has been running for 44 years and has a reputation as being one of Wales’ greatest music events.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid but was back with plethora of events for all ages and interests in 2022.

Last year’s ten-day festival, set in the stunning surroundings of St David’s Cathedral, featured special celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee weekend, choral music, orchestras and ensembles, a sandcastle competition, bee workshops and an open-air prom.

Simon Pearce, Artistic Director, said he was looking forward to welcoming everyone back to St Davids Cathedral for a celebratory festival.

“I am thrilled to be able to present a full ten-day programme of outstanding musicians performing in such a wide breadth of genre,” he said before the 2022 festival. “There truly is something here for everyone to enjoy.”

It was hoped that this year’s event, which would have been the 45th festival, would build on the success of last year. However, yesterday, Tuesday, January 4, the cathedral’s governing body announced that the festival would not go ahead this May.

“It is with great regret that the Dean and Chapter of St Davids Cathedral have decided that due to the current economic climate, the annual St Davids Cathedral Festival will not take place in 2023,” it said in a statement.

“We know that this will be very disappointing news for our many supporters – whether as concert goers, performing artists or sponsors. We are most grateful to all of you.”

The Dean and Chapter said that it hoped to continue the proud musical tradition of the cathedral through a regular pattern of occasional concerts through 2023.

These concerts are advertised on the cathedral’s website and social media pages.