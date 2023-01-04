Several flood warnings and alerts are in place today (Wednesday, 4 January) for areas across west Wales.

Rivers such as the Gwendraeths, Tywi, Teifi and Usk are expected to rise due to the forecast rainfall, resulting in flooding of low-lying land and roads.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service have already attended a couple of flood-related incidents in the last few days.

Crews from Carmarthen, Haverfordwest and Narberth stations were involved in the rescue of a vehicle stuck in the flooded Vicars Mill Ford in Clunderwen on Monday, 2 January.

The car that got stuck in the ford in Clunderwen. (Image: Craig Thomas, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service head of operational resilience)

On Wednesday, 4 January, the Machynlleth crew attended an incident, with three vehicles trapped in floodwater, with some occupants rescued by wading crews.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Service reminds all road users of the dangers of entering flooded roads in any vehicle, the water can often be deeper and faster-flowing than people may realise.

"Journeys should be planned beforehand, with alternative routes identified if needed.

"Residents living in areas at risk of flooding are again reminded to undertake initial preparations to their properties to significantly reduce the damage caused by a flood, these include checking you have adequate insurance cover, keeping a small stock of sandbags to protect doorways and paying attention to flood warning issued by Natural Resources Wales."

More information and advice on flooding can be found on the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service website.

For the latest flood warnings and alerts, please visit the Natural Resources Wales website.

In an emergency always remember to call 999.