Health and social care staff across west Wales celebrated their achievements at a special awards ceremony recently.

The West Wales Regional Partnership Board held its first award ceremony in Carmarthen to showcase the innovation, dedication and excellence of the health and social care workforce in the region.

Hywel Dda University Health Board Vice-Chairman Judith Hardisty hosted the event where staff had the chance to get together and enjoy themselves.

Mrs Hardisty said: “This year many services and staff have continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The challenges for staff across health and social care have been significant in continuing to manage the increasing demands upon services at a time of great uncertainty for local communities.

“As a Regional Partnership Board, we are incredibly proud of the staff across all areas of health and social care in West Wales who have continued to go above and beyond.

The Pembrokeshire Suppoirted Employment team won the Team Award. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

This is our first Regional Partnership Board awards and gives us an opportunity to thank staff for their incredible work and to celebrate their successes.

“The Regional Partnership Board work on the basis of collaboration, innovation, integration and co-production. I am delighted that our awards recognise outstanding achievements in these areas as well as supporting our workforce.”

More than 60 delegates attended and shared their amazing achievements with colleagues. Nominations for the awards were invited from all who are part of the health and social care sector in the West Wales region, including teams, groups or organisations in the public, private, voluntary or co-operative communities.

Heather Green and Amanda Elms collecting the Team Award for Paul Sartori. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The clinical team at Paul Sartori were the winners of the Team Award for their work throughout the Covid 19 pandemic while the Pembrokeshire Supported Employment Team were also highly commended.

The Pembrokeshire County Council Learning Disability Champions were winners in the User Involvement category and the Regional Improving Lives Group ‘Dream Team’ were highly commended.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson, congratulated the worthy winners.

“These awards recognise the hard work and dedication of health and social care staff not only in Pembrokeshire but across the region. They deserve to be celebrated and we are grateful for the important work they do.”

The Cradle Choir, created by the Welsh National Opera to encourage those living with dementia and their families and carers to attend free weekly singing sessions, performed, with members travelling from Milford Haven and Llandelio.

The six category winners and highly commended finalists were:

• Achieving transformation through innovation award

Winner - Day opportunities - Local Area Coordination

Highly commended - Helping Our Older Population to Stay Well at Home and Camu ‘Mlaen

• Supporting and investing in the wellbeing of the health and social care workforce award

Winner - Social Care Workforce Health and Wellbeing Interventions

• Integrated Care award

Winner - Integrated Targeted Care & Enablement Service

• Team award

Winner - Working through the Covid-19 pandemic, Paul Sartori

Highly commended - Pembrokeshire Supported Employment Team and Positive behavioural Support, Tir Einon Respite Service

• User involvement

Winner - Pembrokeshire County Council LD Champions

Highly commended - Regional Improving Lives Group - Dream Team

• Outstanding achievement award

Mark Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council The awards also recognised and celebrated all the regional commissioning staff achieving the level 7 accredited certificate in commissioning.