2023 is set to bring a wide range of shows and movies to both the big and small screens, involving some successful Pembrokeshire actors, actresses and directors.

Here we take a look at where you can see them on screen with their upcoming productions.

Geraint Wyn Davies

Geraint Wyn Davies was born in Swansea but lived in Haverfordwest until the age of seven when he moved to Canada with his family.

He is best known for playing Nick Knight in Canadian series Forever Knight and has had roles in RoboCop: Prime Detectives, American Psycho 2, The Taming of the Shrew and appeared as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in Murdoch Mysteries.

Geraint is set to appear in TV movie Cope, however, no information has been provided on the IMDB listing.

Rhys Ifans

Rhys Ifans was born and raised in Haverfordwest. He has appeared in a number of projects including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Under Milk Wood, The Amazing Spider-Man, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Little Nicky Notting Hill, Twin Town and Vanity Fair.

He is slated to appear in Nyad as John Bartlett which is currently in post-production and does not have a release date.

The story follows Diana Nyad – played by Annette Bening – who attempts to become the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida at the age of 64.

The film also stars Jodie Foster.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale was born in Haverfordwest and is best known for his portrayal of Batman in The Dark Knight and Batman Begins.

He also appeared in Thor: For Love and Thunder as Gorr and as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.

He is due to appear in The Church of Living Dangerously as John Lee Bishop. He is also a producer on the drama which is currently in development.

The story follows one of America’s biggest pastors as he becomes a drug runner for a Mexican cartel.

Andy Goddard

Director Andy Goddard was born in Pembroke Dock and is known for directing Set Fire to the Stars, Law & Order: UK, Downton Abbey, Torchwood and has directed an episode of Doctor Who, Once Upon A Time, Daredevil and Casualty.

He has one project in the works for which he is directing. It is currently called ‘untitled Apple/Godzilla and the Titans Project which is in production but IMDB states that he is directing at least two episodes.

It is set after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans and follows a family’s journey to uncover buried secrets and a legacy that links them to Monarch.

Charles Dale

Charles Dale was born in Tenby and is best-known for playing Bic Mac in Casualty in 357 episodes. He has also lent his voice to video games including Elden Ring (winner of Game of the Year at the 2022 The Game Awards) where he voices Selvius, as V in the English version of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

He played DS Gareth Rees in The Pembrokeshire Murders and Dennis Stringer in 151 episodes of Coronation Street.

Charles is slated to appear as Bob in Frankenstein: Legacy. The film – which is currently in post-production – looks at Victor Frankenstein’s journals and how they have traded hands for decades. He is starring in the film alongside Michelle Ryan.

All information on upcoming projects is taken from IMDB and is subject to change as projects progress and the only actors who have been included are ones who have upcoming projects listed on their IMDB at the time of writing.