OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have started 2023 off just as 2022 ended - with fabulous photos.

The members have been out and about over the new year period, capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Here are some of our recent favourite photos.

Stack Rocks. Picture: Fran Harper-Green (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sheep ready for its close up. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Puffin in flight. Picture: Charlie May (Image: Charlie May (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Freshwater West. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Broad Haven. Picture: Louisa Wheeler (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Eight arch bridge and reflections. Picture: Sarah John (Image: Sarah John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Stena Europe ferry leaving Fishguard Harbour. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.