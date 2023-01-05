OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have started 2023 off just as 2022 ended - with fabulous photos.

The members have been out and about over the new year period, capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

Here are some of our recent favourite photos.

Western Telegraph: Stack Rocks. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenStack Rocks. Picture: Fran Harper-Green (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sheep ready for its close up. Picture: Liam WoolleySheep ready for its close up. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Puffin in flight. Picture: Charlie MayPuffin in flight. Picture: Charlie May (Image: Charlie May (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Freshwater West. Picture: Jenny AmblerFreshwater West. Picture: Jenny Ambler (Image: Jenny Ambler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Broad Haven. Picture: Louisa WheelerBroad Haven. Picture: Louisa Wheeler (Image: Louisa Wheeler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Eight arch bridge and reflections. Picture: Sarah JohnEight arch bridge and reflections. Picture: Sarah John (Image: Sarah John (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Stena Europe ferry leaving Fishguard Harbour. Picture: Marc EvansStena Europe ferry leaving Fishguard Harbour. Picture: Marc Evans (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.