The public right-of-way tunnel in Saundersfoot will be closed for five days later this month for work to be carried out.

A public notice issued by Pembrokeshire County Council states that the tunnel will be shut from its junction at the end of The Strand, north to a point near the sewage pumping station/Coppet Hall car park.

The closure is due to last five days from Monday January 16 for the replacement of steel supports to the tunnel's portal.

An alternative route is suggested via The Strand, High Street, Wogan Terrace, Frances Road and Coppet Hall car park.

The public notice adds: "The restrictions imposed by this notice will not apply to those persons or vehicles associated with the works, emergency service personnel where practicable and will only apply during such times and to such extent as indicated by traffic signs."