To mark the start of the new year, pub chain Wetherspoons has announced they will be slashing the prices of drinks to as little as 99p.

The sale lasts for just two weeks, ending on January 17 and has already launched across many of the chain's pubs nationwide.

Prices will be cut from customer favourites like beer, ciders, and spirits as well as hot drinks and soft drinks.

Across 810 Wetherspoons in the UK, hot refills including tea, coffee, hot chocolate and soft drinks will cost just 99p.

Wetherspoons launch January sale

At 560 of the chain's sites, a pint of Ruddles Best, and a bottle of Beck's or Beck's Blue will cost just 99p.

But if you're not a fan of beer, you can also grab a 25ml measure of Bell's Whisky with a mixer for 99p.

You can also get low and non-alcoholic bottle beers for half the price, costing just £1.49 with the likes of BrewDog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0 and Kopparberg all included.

Fans of a pint can get even more for less, with Bud Light, Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider and Stoweford Press Apple Cide costing just £1.69.

Guinness drinkers will be able to get their favourite for £2.89 a pint whilst spirit fans can get AU Vodka, Duppy white rum and Gordon's gin for £1.99.

As part of the sale, Wetherspoons will also be cutting the price of some of its food options.

The breakfast menu will have a special offer, seeing the cost of porridge, muffins and wraps all slashed.

Meanwhile, the main menu will also have a price cut, with the 3oz burger with chips and a soft drink costing £4.49 whilst three small plates will cost £12.

Speaking of the sale, Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

"This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly."