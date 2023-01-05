Five Pembrokeshire businesses have been shortlisted in four different categories in the upcoming Countryside Alliance Awards.

Ranging from pubs to local food, and enterprises to village shops, the businesses will all be looking to be crowned victorious in May this year.

The local businesses up for the awards are:

Café Mor

Cresselly Arms

Dyfed Shire Horse Farm

Foxy Pheasant

Bayview Stores Solva

A total of 20 rural businesses across Wales have been shortlisted for prestigious awards after thousands of nominations from across Wales were whittled down to a final few.

Judging will take place via a public vote. The successful businesses will then go forward to compete against winners from across the country in the grand final.

The businesses are judged on a range of criteria including their passion and commitment, sense of community, championing local food and the energy and diversity of their business.

Dubbed the ‘Rural Oscars’ and now in their 16th year, the awards celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.

There are five categories including, ‘best pub’, ‘best village shop/ post office’, ‘best butcher’, ‘best for local food a drink’ and the ‘rural enterprise award.’

Countryside Alliance Wales director Rachel Evans said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year, with so many worthy businesses being sent in by the Welsh public. Every business has an important story to tell and it’s so important that is recognised.

“The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

“At this critical time for so many rural businesses, it is vital we all show our support in whatever way we can. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting. Once you have voted, we encourage you to share the link with friends and families.”

To vote for any of the Pembrokeshire businesses shortlisted for the awards, visit https://www.research.net/r/CAWalesBiz