Morrisons is trying to help customers save money this January as many will face the ‘January blues’ following the Christmas period.

To help out, the supermarket is giving customers the chance to save money on fuel by offering 5p off every litre at the pumps this January.

All customers that spend £35 in-store between Thursday, January 5 and Sunday, January 15 will receive a coupon giving them 5p off every litre of fuel purchased.

The coupon is redeemable at all Morrisons' petrol stations and customers have until Sunday, January 22 to spend it.

As well as the fuel deal, Morrisons is cutting 130 prices on its entry-level Savers range.

The cuts include important fresh and frozen products for family meals and lunch boxes, together with cupboard essentials and household products.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: "January is always a financial squeeze after the expense of Christmas and this year we know the cost of living continues to impact customers’ pockets too. Our fuel offer aims to help budgets go a little further by providing a saving on one of the biggest expenses people across the UK are facing.”

The required £35 customer spend excludes certain items: Fuel, Tobacco, Lottery products, Morrisons Café, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash Back, Dry Cleaning, Fireworks, Online Games and Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, Delivery Charges/Pass, Garden Centre & Pharmacy (where applicable).

