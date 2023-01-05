A Pembrokeshire adventurer has set off to row across the Atlantic, a feat accomplished by fewer people than those who have been into space.

Adrian Tyrell, 60, from Fishguard, is taking part in the inaugural Atlantic Dash rowing 3,200 miles from Lanzarote to Jolly Harbour in Antigua as part of the Atlantic Dragons with teammate Dan.

The pair set off on Tuesday, January 3, and were reported to be making great progress despite Adrian battling with seasickness.

By the end of their first day the pair had managed to row 69 miles, topping their goal of covering 60 miles a day.

The Atlantic Dragons (in the red boat) set off from Lanzarote. (Image: Atlantic Dragons Facebook page)

Adrian is able to row but has been seasick and has been told to contact the event medic for advice if it doesn’t resolve itself. He says he feels fine, just occasionally nauseous.

The Atlantic Dragons have passed Fuerteventura and are heading out to the open ocean. The weather forecast, while windy, remains in their favour. Their progress can be tracked here.

Adrian decided to row the Atlantic after a marathon challenge fell through during lockdown.

“I just woke up one morning and decided to do it,” said the retired RAF squadron leader.

After that he acquired Joshua, a seven metre boat which has already made it across the Atlantic on a least two occasions, the last time under the oarsmanship of Dale’s Gareth Reynolds.

He then paired up with Dan to accompany him on the epic 3,200 mile voyage.

“Dan and I are best buddies,” said Adrian. “We are very similar mentally but not physically.

“I don’t think I could have found a better partner.”

The pair have spent months training for the row which should take between 40 and 50 days.

When he is not rowing or sleeping Adrian plans to plough through books on the universe and has taken his music collection to keep him going.

The Atlantic Dragons are raising money for the RNLI, a cause close to Adrian’s heart. So far they have raised around £6,000.

“I grew up in Fishguard and my mum was on the fundraising committee of the Fishguard and Goodwick lifeboat,” he said. “My brother was then the deputy coxswain.

“I have spent a lot of time at sea, and you never know when you will need it.”