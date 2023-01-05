A Pembrokeshire school has been invited to share best practice with other schools in Wales after a very positive Estyn inspection report.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids was inspected in October last year, with the report from Estyn being published at the end of the year.

The inspectors praised the school for its ‘caring and supporting ethos and a clear focus on the personal development and well-being of its pupils and staff’.

They continued: “The school provides very strong and well-considered support for pupils’ well-being, physical, cultural and moral needs as well as their learning needs.

“As a result, most pupils are happy and enthusiastic about coming to school.”

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi has also been praised for its use of the local area and community.

“Staff make excellent use of the outdoor spaces, the surrounding local area and community to develop engaging real-life learning experiences,” said the report.

“Pupils benefit fully from the wide range of experiences offered in a unique location.”

The school has now been invited by Estyn to prepare a case study on its work in relation to the school’s use of the wider outdoor environment and community (cynefin) to enhance pupils’ learning experience. This will then be shared as good practice on Estyn’s website.

The Estyn report applauded the recently appointed headteacher, Rachael Thomas, and her new leadership team as ‘conscientious in their approach to leading the school’.

“The headteacher is passionate in her desire to provide pupils with the best education. She supports the well-being of staff and pupils well,” said the inspectors.

Pupils were also commended for being “generally calm and courteous as they move around the school and are respectful towards adults and their peers.”

The positive attitudes to learning demonstrated by many pupils was also highlighted.

Headteacher, Rachael Thomas said that the team at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the outcome of the inspection.

“The inspection has seen our relatively young all age Church in Wales school come of age,” she said in a message to pupils and their parents.

“I am so very proud and privileged to be your headteacher, inspired by your incredible children, a team of incredible staff, a uniquely special community, cynefin, governing body and local authority.

“Things can only get better.”