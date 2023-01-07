ON the coast at Fishguard is the remains of a fort which played an important role in the Last Invasion of Britain.

Here we take a look at the history of Fishguard Fort.

Fishguard Fort was built during the latter half of the 18th century by the townspeople themselves.

At the time, the town was a hub for herring boats to bring their catch to be dried, salted, smoked and exported and was the landing point for timber, coal and limestone which came by sea.

There were areas for salmon to be fished and a small factory that produced cloth. Wine and spirits were also brought in by smugglers through isolated coves.

American and French privateers prowled the coast during the American War of Independence and an incident in 1779 which involved an American privateer became the catalyst for the fort to be built.

That year, a privateer called the Black Prince, which was American but sailing under the French flag, tried to attack Fishguard and its Boston-born captain Stephen Manhant demanded a £1,000 ransom from the townspeople. It is believed that the order came from Benjamin Franklin who was based in France at the time, as part of an attack on Britain to help the American cause for independence. Prior to this, the Black Prince had destroyed 30 British vessels.

They refused the demands and so he opened fire on the town, damaging a number of buildings. Smugglers retaliated with their own gunfire which caused the Black Prince to flee.

Following this, the townspeople wrote to the Privy Council to ask for cannons. The council agreed, with one condition, that the people themselves build the fort that would house the cannons.

The fort was then built out of stone, being completed around 1781. It was around 30m by 25m and located on Castle Point. It had a battery facing north and west and a simple wall set across the neck of the promontory.

It was armed with eight nine-pounder cannons; however, ammunition was in a limited supply. The cannons were manned by three gunners from Woolwich in London and a number of local volunteers who were most probably trained on the use of the weapons by the gunners. The cannons weighed around 1.5 tons each and had a range of around 1,000 yards. The iron ammunition would do severe damage on most wooden ships of the day.

A 1,400-man French fleet entered Fishguard Harbour on February 22, 1797, and the garrison in the fort fired blanks as warning shots, but it was enough to deter the fleet, which retreated and landed at Carreg Wastad instead.

This would be the Last Invasion of Britain and saw the French damage the countryside but the local militia were able to force them to surrender in a few short days.

The fort continued to be manned until the early 19th century and was then left as a reminder of the part that it played in the last invasion.

That is until the Second World War broke out. The fort was brought back into use as a lookout point with searchlights placed to illuminate the German seaplanes on their attempts to lay mines in the harbour.

There were also two Lewis machine guns ready if needed but the fort did not play a part in any combat.

Today you can see the concrete bases of two Nissen huts that were built for the lookout point and the original stone vaulted ammunition storehouse remains.

Four restored cannons have been mounted on the gun battery which provides an insight into what the fort may have looked like during the 18th century.

The site is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest and features on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path trail.