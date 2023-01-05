A 30-year-old woman has appeared before magistrates on a drink-drive charge after police discovered ‘multiple’ cans of Stella inside her car as she drove through Haverfordwest town centre.

Teigan Thomas was pulled over by officers after they noticed her vehicle, a Hyundai 120, being driven without third party insurance as it travelled through Merlin’s Bridge, Haverfordwest on NOvember 19.

“They put the blue lights on and stopped the vehicle at Barn Court,” Crown Prosecutor Nia James told Haverfordwest magistrates .

"As they spoke to her, they could see multiple cans of Stella, plus another one on the centre consol.”

Police carried out a roadside breath test which proved positive and Thomas, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, was taken to the police station where she gave further tests.

The lowest reading revealed she had 61 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 35.

Thomas was represented in court by solicitor Michael Kelleher who said that his client was on her way to a party at the time of the offence.

“This was the reason that the cans were in the car,” he said.

Mr Kelleher went on to say that Thomas had attempted to renew her car insurance via an app on her phone.

“She didn’t check her emails but the insurance company had emailed her to say that her insurance had been cancelled.

“In the old days things were written out and sent on to us but these days, emails and electronic communications can lead to more confusion.”

Teigan Thomas was disqualified from driving for 17 months. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 victim surcharge.