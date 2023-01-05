A Saundersfoot pensioner has been given a suspended prison sentence after being found in possession of a lock knife in the Aldi car park, Pembroke Dock.

Paul Criddle, 70, was searched by officers after they discovered he had driven to the store on November 26, 2022, despite a two-year disqualification for drink-driving, which Haverfordwest magistrates had imposed just 17 days earlier.

During the search they discovered the small lock knife inside his left trouser pocket.

This week his solicitor, Michael Kelleher, told Haverfordwest magistrates that on the day of the offence, his client was on a mission to stock a new food bank, which he was heavily involved in setting up.

“It was important to him to get things right for the food bank’s opening and he very foolishly decided to drive his Honda CR-V to Aldi to pick up foodstuffs that could be given out,” he said.

“That was a spur of the moment decision that he very much regrets.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that Criddle considers the knife as a tool which he uses to remove plastic from recently-bought items.

“He should have left the knife back in the foodbank, but my client is of the generation that thinks nothing of carrying a penknife," he said. "St Davids even has its own Penknife Club.

“But my client's knife was never going to be used to cause fear or to threaten anyone.”

Paul Criddle, of Middle Hill, Saundersfoot pleaded guilty to possessing the knife in a public place, of driving whilst disqualified and of using the vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

“I appreciate it was a stupid thing that I did,” he told the court.

“We were in the process of opening the foodbank, I panicked and I didn’t really think of the consequences.”

Paul Criddle was given a three month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was banned for 12 months which will run consecutively on his existing disqualification. As a result, he will now be off the roads for a total of 34 months.

He was ordered to pay a total of £239 in fines, costs and a court surcharge and a forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on his knife.