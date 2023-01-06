A 37-year-old man who absconded from a secure psychiatric hospital in south Wales has been found.
A statement confiring his discovery was issued by South Wales Police earlier this morning.
Aaron Evans escaped from Glanrhyd Hospital in Bridgend in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, January 5).
Immediately following his escape, police released details of his identity, stating they were keen to locate him ‘as a matter of urgency'. They also warned members of the public not to approach him.
Aaron Evans is originally from Swansea.
