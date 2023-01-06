PUBLIC Health officials have issued back-to-school guidance for parents amid "high levels" of flu and Covid-19 which are circulating.

Public Health Wales (PHW) is urging parents to keep children away from school if they are unwell and have a fever, following an increase in illnesses like flu.

It’s one of a number of simple steps parents can take to protect their child and to minimise the spread of winter illnesses when children return to schools and nurseries in Wales next week.

PHW has said that flu and Covid-19 are currently circulating at "high levels" and an increase in cases of scarlet fever is also being reported.

Children who are unwell with a fever (a high temperature) should stay at home until they feel better and the fever is over.

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for PHW, said: “It is also important to remind children about the importance of washing their hands to avoid germs spreading and to catch coughs and sneezes in tissues.

"Adults should also try to stay home when unwell. If they have to go out when unwell, it is a good idea to wear a face covering to protect others.”

PHW said the best way to protect against catching flu this winter is for those eligible to get the flu vaccine. For more information on vaccination, visit: https://bit.ly/3Zfous0 and for RSV visit: https://bit.ly/3WPMGzp

Children can have a free flu nasal spray which is safe and effective. It is available for: