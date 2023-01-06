THE body of a woman has been found after two women were reported to be seen in the river near a popular Powys beauty spot.

Police said the body of one woman was recovered after a large-scale search of the Ystradfellte Falls area, in the Brecon Beacons, had been launched on Wednesday (January 4).

The women were said to have been spotted in the river by a walker on Wednesday afternoon.

“A large scale search of the Ystradfellte Falls area has been taking place over the past 24 hours after it was reported two people were seen in the river,” said Dyfed Powys Police in a statement.

“The fire service, mountain rescue and National Police Air Support have all been involved in looking for two women believed to be those spotted by a walker.

“High, fast-flowing water meant the search was called off yesterday evening, however it resumed today at first light.

“Sadly, we can confirm the body of a woman was recovered from the river this morning. Support is being offered to both families at this tragic time.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate a second woman, who is also believed to be in the river. We'll update on the incident when we can.”