THROUGHOUT 2022, our Western Telegraph Camera Club members were busy taking incredible pictures of Carmarthenshire.

Despite only being just over a week into 2023, they have picked up where they left off with a load of stunning images.

Each week, we set our members a theme to take photos of and this week, the theme was birds. We received more than 100 submissions of a range of birds - from birds of prey to small, garden birds.

Here are some of our favourites.

Grey crowned cranes. Picture: Zoe Workman

Hungry puffin. Picture: Martin Howell

Dunlins on Church Lake, Llanstadwell. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Cormorant. Picture: Louisa Wheeler

Mute swan. Picture: John Davies

Two generations of gulls. Picture: Nikki Cornish

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.