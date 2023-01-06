County Hall in Haverfordwest will be turned into a soup kitchen every Thursday this month as free soup for all the community is produced by a team of volunteers.

The former canteen in the Pembrokeshire County Council building will open between 5.30pm and 7.30pm every Thursday.

Volunteers from across the council will support the catering team in preparing and serving tasty, wholesome soups and there will be recipe cards to takeaway so diners can recreate the meals at home.

The soups will be made from generous donations from council suppliers.

Dole Produce, from Fishguard, will donate vegetables and Celtic Food Services, Pembroke Dock, will supply bread.

Council leader, Cllr David Simpson, said: “This fantastic initiative was suggested by staff.

“It gives everyone the opportunity to pop in and get a tasty, hot soup, which they can take away, or they can stop and eat with us, at no cost.

“As well as something tasty to eat thanks to the generosity of council suppliers, it will also be a chance to enjoy a warm space and chat with volunteers and others involved.”

Council staff will also be on hand to offer information and signposting to help with cost of living issues, along with well-being and mental health support.

This first event was held yesterday. Other events in January will be held on the 12th, 19th and 26th.