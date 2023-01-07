West Wales has been listed in the top ten areas of the UK with the fewest drivers disqualified over the last 12 months recorded, according to recent data.

The survey, conducted by Bill Plant Driving School, found that a total of 1,624 drivers were disqualified across the region during the 12 months.

This made the area come in at ninth on the list of UK regions with the fewest drivers disqualified, ahead of north Wales in tenth with 1,759.

Three Welsh regions made the top ten list, as Mid Wales finished second with only 263 drivers disqualified in 12 months. Mid Wales was only topped by South-West Scotland with 206.

East Wales was named in the top ten list for most drivers disqualified, with 4,257. The UK region with the most was Yorkshire and the Humber, as 18,675 drivers were disqualified there.

North-west England and London also had more than 18,000 drivers disqualified, coming in at second and third.