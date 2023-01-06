IT promises to be a wet weekend for Pembrokeshire, with strong winds and showers forecast for county - but the worst of the weather is set to hit south west Wales.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Carmarthenshire for Saturday (January 7), with Swansea and Neath Port Talbot also warned of heavy rain.
The rain is expected to cause some travel disruption and flooding on Saturday morning, with the regional warnings in place from midnight until 9am.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Rain is expected to become heavy and persistent through Friday night before clearing eastwards during Saturday morning.
"Over 6-9 hours, many places are expected to see 20-30 mm of rainfall, with around 50-60 mm falling over higher ground.
"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, and spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.
"Bus and train services will probably affected, with journey times taking longer."
BBC Weather reports that winds will strengthen through Friday evening and blustery showers will blow in from the south-west. Heavy and persistent outbreaks of rain will then sweep in from the west through the night.
On Saturday morning rain and cloud will clear eastwards allowing for some sunny spells to develop. Through the afternoon heavy, scattered showers will move in from the west, and it will remain windy.
The yellow weather warning for Wales applies to:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
