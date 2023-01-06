Pembroke will be digging for victory throughout 2023 thanks to the new 'Garden Through Time' community project supported by ‘Keep Wales Tidy’.

An application was submitted last year to establish a new garden in the town centre and, as a result of its success, the first deliveries began to arrive in October.

The gardeners are now developing several beds which will reflect the historical introduction of plants within the UK during different periods of time. Each of these plants are explained and illustrated on boards which are found within the garden.

“Our original idea was to establish a wild flower area, but this was proving tricky as the soil was too rich,” explains Joan Marsh.

“And so we came up with the idea of a Dig For Victory Garden.”

The raised beds and trellis being positioned in the new community garden (Image: Western Telegraph)

After outlining their vision to Keep Wales Tidy, the garden was selected as a winner, and was subsequently given a selection of plants, raised beds, trellis, compost, top soil, equipment, bird boxes and even a few bug homes to keep the local insects happy.

“This was a fantastic early Christmas present, and to cap it all, we even had help from a Keep Wales Tidy person to get us started,” added Joan.

And the fruits of their toil are already apparent. The garden now has three raised beds full of produce ready for the spring with a fourth bed on its way. The trellis has been erected and the paths are in the process of being formed.

Working parties will now be taking place to get the garden ready for a Spring re-opening.

Access to the garden is from Pembroke Common or alternatively from the Main Street past the side of the Church, where paths lead to a viewing platform and steps go down to the garden.

If anyone would like to help with the gardening, with running workshops or wishes to become a volunteer, they are asked to contact Joan Marsh on 0791 720 5512.