A riverside double property is on the market in Pembrokeshire for £1million, boasting very close views to the Cleddau from all bedrooms.

The two properties include Stumpy Corner, a four-bedroom house with three receptions on the ground floor, and Cleddau View, a nearby three-bedroom cottage.

Both properties provide access to the river and multiple public footpaths, as well as being only a ten-minute drive from Haverfordwest, being located in Freystrop.

A spokesperson from Country Living Group said: "Waking up to the sound of the river at the bottom of your garden is a rare pleasure in any property, but with this unique offering you have the choice of two properties to hear it from.

The conservatory in the main property (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

“The properties are set in wonderful rural seclusion, and both have direct river access.

“The position of both properties on banks of the upper Western Cleddau river is superb. Surrounded by fascinating wildlife, it is perfect for birdwatchers and nature lovers.

“For those looking to enjoy life on the river, the tide can take you upstream into Haverfordwest or downstream to many of the beautiful riverside villages that are some of the county’s true hidden gems.

“The sense of peace and tranquillity found in the idyllic setting truly needs to be experienced to be believed.

The properties on the riverside (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

“The well-established gardens that surround both properties also make an ideal relaxation space or a spacious playground for children. Stumpy Corner has a large patio to the side of the main house along with a raised deck and first floor balcony.

“This, coupled with the elevated position of Cleddau View, create perfect spaces to watch the river flow by. In front of the properties, lawn gardens run down to the water’s edge. There is ample parking for both properties off the long private driveway.”

One of the bedrooms at the properties (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The view of the river from the properties (Image: Behind the Lens Media)