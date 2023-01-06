The bounty of five ‘mother orchards’ as well as cuttings from kind fruit and nut tree growers will be offered across Pembrokeshire as part of a new project.

Ein Coed (Our Trees) launches this winter with an aim to encourage people to share and grow fruit and nut trees for free all over the county. As part of it, hundreds of fruit and nut trees are being planted as ‘mother orchards’ across the county.

The project, created by Cwm Arian renewable Energy’s (CARE’s) Fruit and Bounty team, is based on the idea of offering or requesting cuttings or seeds from fruit and nut trees that are growing in the county.

Anyone with a fruit or nut tree will be able to offer cuttings or seeds on the Ein Coed Facebook page and requests can be made via the same Facebook page.

The project is also planting six ‘mother orchards’ across the county.

Each ‘mother orchard’ will host a wide variety of fruit and nut trees with the aim of providing cuttings or seeds from those to anyone that would like them.

The Mother Orchards are at: Scolton Manor; Bon Camping, Roch ; One Planet Organics, Hebron; Awel Y Mynydd, Llangolman ; Meigan Hill, Boncath; Forest Garden CIC, Cardigan.

Together they will offer cuttings from Apples, Pears, Cherries, Plums, Damsons, Hazels, Chestnuts, Elders, Elaeagnus, Walnuts, Juneberry, edible Hawthorn, edible Rowan, Quinces, Almonds, Mulberries and a huge range of Forest Garden plants,all for free.

All the varieties of trees in the Mother Orchards have been carefully selected because they are well- suited to Pembrokeshire’s wetter, milder climate. Some are local, heritage varieties, others are from elsewhere but grow very well here.

CARE is also running workshops this winter 2023 pruning and grafting trees from cuttings.

Neil Kingsnorth from CARE’s Fruit and Bounty project said: “Ein Coed gives everyone access to varieties of fruit and nut trees that grow well over here, for free, built on the idea shared enthusiasm, kindness, cooperation and a love of locally grown food.