Across 2022, Welsh Water awarded more than £30,000 to local groups and organisations which helped support them to undertake innovative projects in their community.

The service provider awarded money to 82 charities and organisations from all around Wales and Herefordshire, securing funding from the not-for-profit company’s Community Fund.

Many environmental and community projects have benefited from funding thanks to the community-based initiative. This is part of Welsh Water’s commitment to protect and enhance the environment, and endeavour to help local communities.

The funding has helped community groups to thrive, especially those who struggled following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Community groups have been able to purchase new essential equipment, schools have developed outdoor learning areas and sports groups have purchased the kit they need to keep their clubs going.

Ruth Mills, Grants Fundraising Manager, Autistic Minds said: “Funding from Welsh Water has enabled us to purchase new equipment to branch out into re-using the paper and card that our team shreds to make products for sale to the public, including briquettes and pet bedding. Our team are now learning new skills because of this, and having extra equipment also means we will now be able to offer even more training and employment opportunities for autistic people in our community. Thank you so much for your support!”

Claire Roberts, Head of Community Engagement for Welsh Water said: “The Welsh Water Community Fund is pleased to support local groups and communities. We always look at opportunities to help the communities we serve especially during the past few years which have been very difficult financially.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, customers are at the heart of everything we do. We already play a key role in our communities by providing the most essential of services – clean water, treating and getting rid of wastewater safely and we’re delighted to support local groups in this way.’’

Many areas are able to receive funding up to a value of £1,000 still as the organisation continues to grant funds in 2023. To find out more, visit www.dwrcymru.com/Community-Fund