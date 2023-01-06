UK households could be due a £159 refund on their TV licence.

Every household in the UK is legally required to have a TV licence if they watch or record live TV, regardless of what channel it is on.

However, if you have already purchased a TV licence but do not watch or record live TV, or stream BBC iPlayer, you could be entitled to a refund worth £159.

Households across the UK can apply for a refund if you won’t need your licence again before it expires, and you have at least one complete month left on it or the licence fee for you expired less than two years ago.

You can apply for a refund online here.

The amount you will be due in a refund will be worked out by TV Licensing, the organisation that issues TV licences.

They explain how they work out the amount you will be due here: “Any refund due is calculated in unused months. You must have at least one complete month left on your licence that you won’t need before it expires.

“So, you could get a refund for between one and 11 months, depending on how long you have left on your licence.

“You won’t be eligible for a refund if there is less than one month between the cancellation date and the expiry date.

“If you haven’t paid for your licence in full, its expiry date may be changed to reflect what you’ve paid.”