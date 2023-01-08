MILFORD Haven is a leading UK port town lying on an inlet of the Celtic Sea.
It was founded in 1793 and has had time as one of the leading naval dockyards, Irish packet service, whaling industry and as a fishing port.
Since 1960, the town has been home to one of Europe's leading oil ports and is one of the only ports in western Europe that can accommodate the largest tankers and is home to around 13,000 people.
Here we look back at what Milford Haven was like over the last century.
MORE NEWS:
The pictures of Milford Haven in days gone by were supplied by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here