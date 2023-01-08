MILFORD Haven is a leading UK port town lying on an inlet of the Celtic Sea.

It was founded in 1793 and has had time as one of the leading naval dockyards, Irish packet service, whaling industry and as a fishing port.

Since 1960, the town has been home to one of Europe's leading oil ports and is one of the only ports in western Europe that can accommodate the largest tankers and is home to around 13,000 people.

Here we look back at what Milford Haven was like over the last century.

Suffragettes meeting outside Nelson Hotel, Milford Haven in 1911. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Milford Haven's Nissen huts in 1945. Picture: Fred Baker

Dartmouth Street in Milford Haven in 1994. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven in 1904. Picture: Fred Baker

Beach Hill, Milford Haven between 1927-58. Picture: Janet Mario Boselli

Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven in the late 1800s or early 1900s. Picture: Hugo Brett

The pictures of Milford Haven in days gone by were supplied by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook.