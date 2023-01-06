Dolphins, seals and porpoises all swam into view for Sea Trust’s New Year’s Day porpoise watch, not to mention some in-air action from a peregrine falcon, cormorants, gannets and black backed gulls.

Sea Trust postponed its annual porpoise picnic from New Year’s Day to January 2 due to a forecast of rough seas at Strumble Head.

The decision was definitely the right one, with around 50 people, mostly local, of all ages being rewarded with some stunning sightings.

“I think most attendees saw some dolphins and also saw our Monday photo ID team volunteers in action, recording them,” said Sea Trust founder, Cliff Benson.

Cliff said that it was surprising that there was still no real environmental protection for Strumble Head.

“How many places could you expect to plan a public event to see cetaceans in an hour and a half in the winter, from the shore, and where else would you actually see them?” he said.

“Over the years we have mostly been successful, with not only porpoises, but on different New Year’s Day watches, we have seen porpoises, common dolphins, Risso's dolphins, otter and of course grey seals.

Common dolphins delighted the crowd at the porpoise picnic. (Image: Ken Barnett)

“And yet despite this, Strumble and its high energy tidal system that attracts such a unique abundance of marine wildlife still has no real protection.”

Cliff thanked all those who came to the porpoise picnic as well as those who volunteer with the charity which turns 20 this year.

“We certainly have great support within our community, and beyond, for which Sea Trust Wales is immensely grateful,” he said.

“Thanks to all our hundreds of volunteers past and present, interns from all over Europe, thousands of supporters, and all who have sailed occasionally stormy waters with us since 2003.”

“I wonder what the next twenty years will bring?” said Cliff. “I may not be there to see it all but I am confident others will step into our shoes to take on the challenges and Sea Trust will continue to build on its successes with your support.”