A Pembroke man will go on trial accused of conspiring to supply cannabis.

Appearing via video link from custody, Ritchie John Coleman, 32, of Vetch Close, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis and to possession of amphetamines when he appeared in front of Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, January 5.

However, he denied conspiring to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis, along with co- defendants Andrew Jenkins, Stephen Leyson, Samuel Leyson and Lynne Leyson.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on October 27, 2021. Andrew Jenkins, aged 50, of North Hill Road, Mount Pleasant, Swansea, Stephen Leyson,54 and Samson Leyson, 22, all of Capel Dewi, Carmarthen also denied unlawful possession of a small automatic hand gun.

Stephen Leyson and Samson Leyson, along with Lynne Leyson, 51, also of Capel Dewi, denied conspiracy to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine, in October 2021.

Stephen and Lynne Leyson also entered not guilty pleas to the charge of possessing criminal property; accused of having £17,190 in their possession, knowing or suspecting it was the product of crime.

Judge His Honour PH Thomas KC set a trial date for May 15 this year. The court heard that a two-week trial was to be expected.