The search for a missing woman thought to be in a Powys river continues today following the recovery of a body on Thursday (January 5).

Dyfed-Powys Police along with the fire service, mountain rescue and national police air support were called after a report that two women were seen in river in Ystradfellte Falls area of the Brecon Beacons.

The large scale search began on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) but, sadly, a woman's body was found yesterday morning.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team said ongoing efforts to find the second woman continues today.

"Shortly after midday on Wednesday (January 4) we were called by Dyfed-Powys Police to reports of two people seen in the water in the Ystradfellte waterfalls area," the rescue team said.

"Throughout Wednesday afternoon and all of Thursday (January 5) we have worked tirelessly with police and fire service colleagues as well as Brecon Beacons National Park wardens in a large search effort.

"Sadly, we can confirm we carried out a dignified recovery of the body of a woman out of the gorge on Thursday afternoon.

"High levels of very fast flowing water in the river along with deteriorating weather conditions have provided many challenges to both the search and the recovery.

"Today, Friday, efforts are ongoing to find a second woman believed to be in the river.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with both families who are being supported by specialist police officers.

"Alongside our 999 colleagues, we will only update further on this incident when we can."

Dyfed-Powys Police added that the women's families are being offered support "at this tragic time".