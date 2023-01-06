Few could deny that Llangwm is a village renowned for pulling a punch.

This, after all, is the place where melodious villagers once produced their own opera, where butchers would stride into people’s homes announcing their names and their choice cuts and where beauteous fisherwomen were known to have inspired works of international art.

Now these, and many more fascinating insights into life at Llangwm have been included in a new book ‘Llangwm – Captured in Time, which was published this week.

The book paints a vivid picture of this fiercely independent community on the shores of the Cleddau estuary using the memories of, in some cases, residents who are still living there.

Perhaps the greatest heroines of the village were the Llangwm fisherwomen who joined their menfolk who would row and navigate the boats.

The women would think nothing of tramping more than 20 miles a day to Haverfordwest, Pembroke and Tenby, carrying their panniers on their backs to sell their catches.

The most famous was Dolly Palmer, a village beauty who inspired paintings, postcards and even articles in foreign newspapers. Dolly died at the grand age of 90 in 1932.

The fisherwomen wore a distinctive costume of a flat black hat, a red flannel petticoat and a heavy skirt, short enough not to impede their walking.

The book also tells the story of a thriving village which once had a retail ‘emporium’, a bakery, post office, sweet shop and even a bank.

In the 1950s and ‘60s most of the shops had given way to a plethora of mobile outlets including two butchers resplendent in butchers’ aprons, one of whom was known for walking into local houses on a Friday calling out his name and trade.

Publication of the book is timed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Llangwm Local History Society.

The editor of 'Llangwm – Captured in Time' is Margaret Brace.

“We felt it fitting to put into print a selection of the research and fact-finding that the society has done over recent years, “ she said, “and we hope that it fits together as a snapshot of the village, with something to interest everyone.”

History Society chair, Jane Mills, pointed out that Llangwm had always been a community that boxed above its weight.

“In a place dating back to the 1300s, under a variety of names, we’ve had plenty of material to work with and in our 20 years of existence we’ve put on exhibitions, published books, built up an extensive archive and even produced an opera”, she said.

“With a new website in production we hope the next 20 years will be even more productive.”

‘Llangwm – captured in time’ is priced at £9.50 and is available from the Llangwm post office, Hook village shop and bookshops including The Victoria Bookshop in Haverfordwest.