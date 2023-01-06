A Christmas Eve 'game' which resulted in a bottle of HP sauce being emptied over a woman’s head led to a court appearance this week after Stuart Findlay was sentenced for breaching a Domestic Violence Protection Order.

This was the fifth breach committed by Findlay, aged 59, in just five months.

“He and his partner have a toxic relationship and, as a result, I urge you to sentence him to a significant if not the maximum custodial sentence,” a legal spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

She told magistrates that on Christmas Eve, following a drinking spree by both parties, Findlay poured a bottle of HP sauce over his partner’s face and hair before smashing a vodka bottle.

A week later, on New Year’s Day, police officers who were on patrol in Milford Haven saw the couple walking together.

Weeks earlier Findlay had been subjected to a Domestic Violence Protection Order against the woman by Swansea magistrates which prevented him from having any contact with her.

“This is the fourth DVPO in five months, yet this is the fifth breach,” continued the police spokesperson.

But Findlay’s solicitor, Mr David Wheel, accused the officers of displaying prejudice towards the defendant.

“They were walking arm in arm,” he said.

“The police then handcuffed him, because he’s prone to run away and this, in my opinion, is prejudice.

"Where’s the justification in that? There is none. The sauce was poured as a result of a game they were playing and there was no domestic violence.”

Following a short adjournment, magistrates sentenced Findlay to two months in jail.