New data released from the Office of National Statistics has shown how many people in Pembrokeshire identify as transgender, non-binary or other genders.

As part of the latest census data, the new figures focus on gender identity and sexual orientation of different regions across the UK.

In Pembrokeshire, the data found that 93.41 per cent of people (aged 16 and above) identify as the same gender as they were assigned at birth.

Just 0.06 per cent of people in Pembrokeshire identified as trans women or trans men.

Another 0.04 per cent of Pembrokeshire’s population identified as non-binary.

Some 92,094 (89.8 per cent of people) in Pembrokeshire identified as straight.

Meanwhile 1,093 people in Pembrokeshire (1.07 per cent) identified as gay or lesbian. A similar 1,050 (1.02 per cent) identified as bisexual.

A total of 220 said that they were part of ‘all other sexual orientations.’

A spokesperson from the Office of National Statistics said: “The data showed few differences between England and Wales with respect to sexual orientation.

“The two nations had very similar proportions of people who identified as straight or heterosexual, bisexual and any other sexual orientation.”