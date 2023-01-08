A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been named as one of the best musical acts in Wales.

Marged Rees, a Brynberian harpist has been named as the Best Musical Act in West Wales at the Welsh National Wedding Awards 2022.

Ms Rees was presented with the award at a ceremony in Brangwyn Hall, Swansea, by David Emanuel, the Welsh fashion designer, who created Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

She began playing the harp at the age of nine and was taught by Mrs Buddug Stephens of Cardigan.

In 2008, just three years after starting her musical journey, at the age of 12, she was asked to play at her first wedding and by the age of 16, she had reached grade eight, the highest grading for harp.

Ms Rees spent a number of years getting wedding bookings through word of mouth and set up social media pages to advertise her business following completion of her studies, which has further grown her reach.

She plays at venues across south Wales and says that 2023 will be her busiest year to date.

“It was an honour to even be nominated,” said Ms Rees. “But to actually win an award and to be recognised alongside the best wedding suppliers in Wales was an amazing feeling.

“I love meeting new couples, learning the stories behind their song choices and providing that extra special touch to the most important day of their lives.

“To know that they value the experience and service they receive is hugely appreciated.

“I’m so grateful to the couples and guests who took their time to vote.”

You can find out more about Ms Rees by visiting https://www.facebook.com/margedrees.harpist/