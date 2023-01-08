People are being advised to ‘keep their defences up’ against flu and Covid-19 as prevalence remains very high after the Christmas period.

The latest Office of National Statistics figures show that rates of Covid-19 have increased from 1.89 per cent to 5.7 per cent in Wales.

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales said: “It’s important to remember that Covid-19 has not gone away and there are very high levels of flu and other respiratory viruses circulating in our communities, which is placing a significant burden on our health and care system.

“We are not fully immune to either virus and we must keep our defences up to continue to keep Wales safe and reduce pressure on the NHS.

“I encourage anyone with cold, flu or Covid symptoms to please try to stay at home and not visit health and care settings and keep washing your hands regularly. If you have symptoms and have to go out, wear a face covering.

“If you’re eligible for a Covid booster or flu vaccine and have not had your jab, please take up the offer, to protect yourself, your loved ones and our communities. Similarly, if you have children eligible for a flu nasal spray, it’s really important they receive it to protect themselves and limit the spread of the virus. Check your health board’s website for more information.

“The response from the public in dealing with Covid has been outstanding in Wales and we want to thank everyone for working with us to keep Wales safe and protect our health service.”