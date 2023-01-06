A Pembrokeshire woman must spend the next two months in prison after she was found to have breached a court order by attending a property in Milford Haven and using violence against a man there.

Claire Evans, 42, of Chestnut Way, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, denied breaching a domestic violence protection order (DVPO) made by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 9 last year.

However, on January 4, magistrates at Haverfordwest found her guilty, saying that they were satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the order had been breached.

The court heard that on January 2 this year Evans had attended a named property and used violence against a man, both actions were in breach of the DVPO.

Magistrates imposed a two month custodial sentence as they said that the offence was so serious and that Evans persistently breached court orders.

She had already been sentenced to 21 days in prison on December 17 for breaching the DVPO.

She had also breached a previous DVPO imposed in 2021 and breached a restraining order in past.