A Goodwick barman who drove his Alfa Romeo whilst over three times the legal drink-drive limit has appeared before magistrates for sentence.

Pleading guilty to the charge this week was David Garnon, 47, of Play y Gamil, Goodwick.

Magistrates were told that in the early hours of November 25, police officers who were on duty at Main Street, Goodwick, stopped a blue Alfa Romeo for a routine check.

But when they spoke to the driver – David Garnon – it was evident to them that he had been consuming alcohol.

“His speech was slurred and he smelt strongly of alcohol,” Crown Prosecutor Nia James told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Garnon was taken to the police station for further tests. These gave a lowest reading of 123 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

David Garnon was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“This is a very hard-working man who works very long hours in a pub in Goodwick,” he said.

“On that particular day he’d been out to watch the football. He watched a match, had a drink, and very foolishly decided to drive home.”

After listening to the evidence, Garnon was disqualified from driving for a total of 29 months.

He was ordered to carry out an 18 month community order and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.