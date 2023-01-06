A Goodwick barman who drove his Alfa Romeo whilst over three times the legal drink-drive limit has appeared before magistrates for sentence.
Pleading guilty to the charge this week was David Garnon, 47, of Play y Gamil, Goodwick.
Magistrates were told that in the early hours of November 25, police officers who were on duty at Main Street, Goodwick, stopped a blue Alfa Romeo for a routine check.
But when they spoke to the driver – David Garnon – it was evident to them that he had been consuming alcohol.
“His speech was slurred and he smelt strongly of alcohol,” Crown Prosecutor Nia James told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.
A roadside breath test proved positive and Garnon was taken to the police station for further tests. These gave a lowest reading of 123 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.
David Garnon was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.
“This is a very hard-working man who works very long hours in a pub in Goodwick,” he said.
“On that particular day he’d been out to watch the football. He watched a match, had a drink, and very foolishly decided to drive home.”
MORE NEWS
- Haverfordwest friary features on BBC2's Digging for Britain
- Milford Haven man jailed for domestic violence breach
After listening to the evidence, Garnon was disqualified from driving for a total of 29 months.
He was ordered to carry out an 18 month community order and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here